Amarillo City Transit installs new ‘user-friendly’ bus stop signs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the City, as part of ongoing improvement projects for Amarillo City Transit (ACT), ACT has installed new and user-friendly bus stop signs.

The new signs are described to include route numbers and the OneRide app information with a QR code that provides passengers direct access to real time bus locations. New signs for ACT Route 11 and Route 43 are complete, and signs will be installed at other routes.

“Amarillo City Transit is always looking at ways to improve and better our community and the services we provide,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “These new signs will increase the ease of using our system and increase passenger connectivity to their appropriate buses. It is all about providing improved services to our passengers in the most effective ways possible.”