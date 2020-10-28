Amarillo city leaders provided COVID-19 updates Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo city leaders provided an update on the pandemic’s impact as the area contributes to most new cases.

Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said Tuesday was the new record high for new cases, approximately 331, on a single reporting day for Potter and Randall counties.

The five-day case average for Potter and Randall is 200 new cases.

The hospitalization rate for the area is 21.59%. This is the tenth day above 15%.

“If we wear our masks, we can retard the growth of coronavirus in our area. Which will allow our businesses to open. Which will allow us to resume some sense of normalcy. If we have this continued growth that we have right now, our hospitals are going to run out of space. It’s not an ‘if’ it’s a fact,” said City Manager Jared Miller.

237 people in the community are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

