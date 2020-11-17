Amarillo city leaders give update on COVID-19 cases in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city council meeting, Amarillo leaders gave an update on the amount of COVID-19 cases in our area.

According to Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton, the five-day new case average for the Amarillo area is at 530 new cases per day. The rolling seven-day positive rate for Potter and Randall counties is 19 percent. The positivity rate at the drive-thru testing site is 48 percent.

“Our community does remain at level red; conditions remain consistent with level red. All indicators remain over the threshold for the level red status,” said Casie Stoughton.

According to city officials, yesterday the drive-thru testing site set a new record — testing 222 patients.