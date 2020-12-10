Amarillo City Councilmember Elaine Hays will not seek re-election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – City Councilmember Elaine Hays has announced today that she will not seek re-election to Amarillo City Council Place One in May 2021.

Hays is currently serving her second term as a councilmember, and was first elected in May 2017.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve the people of Amarillo. Much has been accomplished

by this council, and I am proud to have played a role during this important time of growth for

our city,” Hays said. “I am a firm believer that there is a season of service, and I believe my

season as a councilmember has been completed.”

Hays said she worked with local businesses and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to launch the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign, which intends to promote the importance of shopping local and educates consumers on the impact of sales tax dollars staying local. Hays also spent two years during her tenure working on the design for a new arena and updated exhibition space at the current Amarillo Civic Center.

“Although Proposition A did not pass, major progress was made in raising awareness of the

urgent need to update our current Civic Center as well as securing land that will be necessary

for construction of a future arena. Our work over the past two years will put future councils in a

better position to implement a design that our community can get behind.”

Hays also said she and her husband Tracy recently sold their wealth management practice and are focusing on marketing Tracy’s recently published book “Dog Gone It”, a very personal story about

persevering after a traumatic brain injury.

“God has been incredibly faithful to me and my family, and I know He will continue to direct our

steps as we embrace a season of change.” Hays said.

Hays announced that she will continue to work hard during her last five months on council, focusing on developing policies and procedures for the newly formed Convention and Visitors Bureau, serving on the Neighborhood Planning Committee, the Parks and Recreation Board and continuing to work to support local businesses.

“I am incredibly humbled and also thankful for the opportunity to have served. The last few years have presented some of the greatest challenges but also tremendous fulfillment and joy. With great pride and love for our city, I will continue to pray fervently for the health, safety, and prosperity of Amarillo.”