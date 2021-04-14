Amarillo City Council to resume in-person meetings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced this morning, the Amarillo City Council will resume in-person meetings beginning Tuesday (May 11) at 1 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Room 302 at Amarillo City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related safety protocol, council meetings have been conducted via ZOOM.

“As has been the case throughout our pandemic response, the safety of our community is our top priority, including all of our citizens and staff,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “By the May 11 meeting, all adults in Amarillo who want the vaccine will have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. Based on that, we feel like we can safely reopen council meetings for in-person, socially-distanced attendance.”

Also released by the City, the following is a timeline of the COVID-19 vaccination procedure at the Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center:

The COVID-19 vaccine became available for all adults on Monday, March 29

Second doses for all adults began on Monday, March 26.

The vaccine’s maximum protection is generally achieved within 14 days after the second dose – or by May 10.

The next city council meeting after this date is May 11.

To date, APHD has administered more than 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.