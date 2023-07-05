AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is hosting a special meeting Wednesday afternoon. The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, located at 601 S Buchanan. The meeting will also be streamed in the video player above.

During the meeting, city council will canvass and declare the results of the runoff election and swear in newly elected members of the city council.

5.B. OATH OF OFFICE This item is to conduct the Oath of Office for the Councilmembers elected on June 24, 2023. Josh Craft – Councilmember, Place 1 Les Simpson – Councilmember, Place 4



The city will also hear discussion items pertaining to continuing the “Declaration of Disaster.” The city signed the “Declaration of Local Disaster Related to Severe Weather and Prolonged Flooding” on June 1, following severe weather that led to flooding in parts of Amarillo.

On June 8, the council unanimously approved two flooding-related measures, extending Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley’s declaration of disaster and purchasing a temporary pump to remove water from the Greenways Playa Lake.