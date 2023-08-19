AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo City Council announced that a special public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Council Chambers at City Hall.
According to the COA press release, Council members,” will consider approval of a separation agreement with City Manager Jared Miller and discuss appointing an interim city manager.”
