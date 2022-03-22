AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is scheduled to meet for its next regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber on the third floor of Amarillo City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan Street.

During the meeting, the city council will hear from members of the public during the public comment portion of the meeting, according to the released agenda. Then, the public will hear updates from the council members serving on the Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board as well as the Parks and Recreation Board.

After hearing those updates, the council is expected to vote on various items featured in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. Some of those items include:

Consider award – agreement to remove and relocate gas supply lines for future city hall project;

Consider award – agreement to remove and relocate communication lines for future city hall project;

Consider award – agreement to remove and relocate power lines for future city hall project;

Consider award – agreement to remove and relocate city fiber and communication lines for future city hall project;

Public hearing and consideration of ordinance no. 7968. This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordiance amending the adopted comprehensive plan of the city of Amarillo, Texas by adding the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan as a component;

Consideration of ordinance no. 7972. This item is for the discussion and consideration of all matters incident and related to th eissuance and sale of “City of Amarillo, Texas, Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022,” including the adoption of an ordiance authorizing the issuance of such certificates of obligation. The $7 million in procees will be used for acquiring, constructing, improving and installing lighting for park and recreational facilities, and professional services rendered in connection therewith;

Consider award – landscape maintenance agreement for city parks and other locations.

The council is then expected to convene in executive session to talk about other pending projects and matters.