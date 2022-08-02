AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its Tuesday, Aug. 2 meeting, expected to be held in the third-floor City Hall chamber at 1 p.m.

According to the agenda, the City Council will discuss multiple agreements during the Tuesday meeting involving the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, including agreements related to Albers Aerospace and Austin Hose. Further, consent items on the agenda include considering a number of rezoning ordinances.

Those wishing to participate in the public address portion of the meeting may sign up until 12:45 p.m. using this form or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.