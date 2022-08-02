AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its Tuesday, Aug. 2 meeting, expected to be held in the third-floor City Hall chamber at 1 p.m.
According to the agenda, the City Council will discuss multiple agreements during the Tuesday meeting involving the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, including agreements related to Albers Aerospace and Austin Hose. Further, consent items on the agenda include considering a number of rezoning ordinances.
Those wishing to participate in the public address portion of the meeting may sign up until 12:45 p.m. using this form or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.
The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.