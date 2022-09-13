AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published the agenda for its 1 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, which is expected to include discussions on budget, taxes, possible property purchases, and updates on current matters and projects.

Further, the Amarillo City Council noted in the agenda that it will issue proclamations regarding multiple events including Constitution Week, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the 135th Anniversary of Potter County and the City of Amarillo, and National Cleanup Day.

The agenda also included that members of the public will be able to offer comments on agenda items during the meeting, and may sign up for a time slot using this form or by calling the City Secretary’s Office at 806-378-3014 until Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.

