AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission are holding a special meeting on Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. at City Hall located at 601 South Buchanan Street, Room 105 on the first floor.

The agenda as posted by the City of Amarillo:

CITY COUNCIL AND PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION WILL DISCUSS AND RECEIVE PUBLIC COMMENT ON THE FOLLOWING CURRENT MATTERS OR PROJECTS:

A. Presentation and discussion of the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance Revision Project The City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission will convene to hear updates to and discuss the ongoing Zoning and Subdivision Revision project. No votes will be taken, or decisions made during this informational meeting.