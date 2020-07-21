Amarillo City Council set to discuss future of confederate monument at Ellwood Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is set to discuss the future of the confederate monument at Ellwood Park on Tuesday.

There is no word on if the council will take any action to leave or remove the statue.

The statue is of confederate soldier William A. Miller.

Any updates will be posted to MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss