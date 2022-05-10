AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released its agenda for its planned Tuesday afternoon meeting, set to take place at 1 p.m. in the third-floor council chamber of City Hall.

For members of the community who wish to participate in the public address and comment on agenda items, signup times will be available here until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Community members can also call the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014 to schedule a time slot for public comment.

The full meeting agenda, as published by the City of Amarillo, can be viewed below:

