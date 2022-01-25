Amarillo City Council releases agenda for Tuesday meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published its agenda for its latest meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2022.

Those wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting can call the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014 or by signing up through this form before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

After the opportunity for public comment, the City agenda noted that the council is expected to discuss various funding measures for field lighting, land allocations for the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), and tax abatement measures among other matters.