AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton gave an update on the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 response during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

According to Stoughton, the five-day new case average is 148 new cases per day.

Stoughton also said there are currently 98 patients hospitalized for COVID in our area facilities, 50 of those patients are in the ICU, and 30 are on ventilators.

Since July 22nd, the city has seen an increase of 1,499 active cases.