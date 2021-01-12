Amarillo City Council provides update on COVID-19 treatment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday at the Amarillo City Council meeting, they provided an update on COVID-19 treatment in the area.

Casie Stoughton, director of public health said the vaccine rollout at the Amarillo Civic Center has been a huge success.

Stoughton said they have given out over 15,000 doses of vaccines from their allotted 18,000 doses. Stoughton said in one day they served close to 3,000 people.

Stoughton said they are also serving patients at the infusion clinic and have served a total of 65 patients, with only one needing hospitalization.

The infusion clinic has been moved from a temporary tent infusion clinic on Baptist St. Anthony’s Health System property near Northwest Texas Healthcare System to a new location downtown at 509 S. Johnson St., which allows for a more convenient environment for patients and staff.

“We have had a seamless transition there to that new location there and are still serving patients. In fact, we made that move Saturday, Sunday and we were able to serve patients Monday morning,” said Stoughton.

Stoughton said the new location also eliminates the possibility of the weather being a deterrent for treatment.

Stoughton said that on the Amarillo Alerts website where people can find more information on vaccines, in the last 24 hours, they have had over 10,000 visits to that website.

Stoughton said the community has shown up in droves to be vaccinated and she cannot thank them enough for that.