Amarillo City Council proclaims week of Aug. 12 as ‘El Paso Strong – El Paso Fuerte Week’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council approved a proclamation today proclaiming the week of August 12 as “El Paso Strong – El Paso Fuerte Week.”

This comes after the deadly mass shooting in El Paso on August 3 that left 22 people dead and others injured.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that happened in El Paso recently,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. These are our neighbors, and they need to know we stand with them during this time of loss, mourning and grieving. El Paso and the people of El Paso are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Lubbock, San Angelo, Abilene, Odessa, Midland, and Big Spring have also approved the proclamation in support of El Paso.

The proclamation from the City of Amarillo: