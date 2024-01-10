AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo City Council meeting that occurred yesterday, the city council passed a resolution to enter into a revised agreement with Randall County for jail services.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the COA and the Randall County Jail Service agreement is set to expire soon.

According to the agreement, Randall County provides jail services for the City of Amarillo.

“If we can’t come to terms where we are financially feasible to them and we don’t want to be a burden to them financially for what we can afford,” said Mayor Cole Stanely. “Then we would look at facilitating our own holding facility or building a small jail, and we would definitely want to partner with Randall for a period of 12 to 18 months, whatever that would look like to keep our inmates over there until we have a new facility up and running.”

Judge Dyer said the Randall County Commission will review what the City of Amarillo sends as an offer and respond, and stated that both COA and Randall County will not interview or provide comment during negotiations.