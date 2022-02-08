AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During Tuesday’s meeting of the city of Amarillo’s City Council, the council passed two economic development-related measures, bringing a new business and around 40 jobs to Amarillo.

The council approved a location incentive agreement, as well as a tax abatement agreement, between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Horizon Ag Products, a New Mexico-based company that specializes in an organic soil nutrient additive. The project is estimated to cost around $20,000,0000 in improvements and equipment.

This comes after the council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 7952 during its last meeting. After the council approved the second reading of the ordinance during the consent agenda portion of the meeting, Reinvestment Zone No. 16 was created, establishing around 9.57 acres in the vicinity of 421 SE 34th Ave. for commercial and industrial purposes. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the new Amarillo Horizon Ag Products facility is located in the old Anderson Merchandising building, located within the reinvestment zone, just east of I-27 and just west of the Llano Cemetery grounds.

According to documents from the city of Amarillo, the corporation will provide Horizon Ag Products $480,000 under the location incentive agreement, aimed at helping create up to 40 full-time employees to be paid out over 10 years, based on a 10-year performance term. The company’s expected annual payroll is projected to be at $2,400,000.

The tax abatement agreement approved during Tuesday’s meeting would provide for an abatement of future taxes on the construction and equipment costs at 100% abatement, documents from the city of Amarillo stated.

“We are glad to have you in our city,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said during the meeting. “We are ag-based. (It’s) one of the strongest parts of our economy. Any ag project is something that I think excites us and we are glad to have something with a new twist on it.”