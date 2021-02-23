Amarillo City Council meeting COVID-19 update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s City Council meeting Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton gave an update on the coronavirus.

According to Stoughton, there are currently 45 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

Adult bed utilization is at 73.5%, ICU utilization is at 65%, and ventilator use is at 22.5%.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 4%.

The five-day new cases average currently sits at 49 new cases per day.

“The numbers are definitely trending in the right direction, couldn’t be more pleased about that. Definitely can’t let our guard down, masking is just as important as ever, as well as those vaccinations and the other other public health measures that have been in place,” said Stoughton.

Our area remains in status level orange.