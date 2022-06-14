AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo released its agenda for the regular council meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m., set to be held in the council chamber on the third floor of City Hall at 601 South Buchanan Street.

According to released information from the city, members of the public wishing to offer comments on listed agenda items will be able to sign up for the public address until Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. using this link or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The full published agenda for the Tuesday, June 14, Amarillo City Council meeting can be viewed below:

