Amarillo City Council holding a special meeting July 29

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said it is holding a special meeting of the City Council July 29 at 1:30 p.m.

The city posted one item on the agenda:

1: NON-CONSENT ITEMS:

A. DISCUSS AND CONSIDER PROPOSED TAX RATE

(Contact: Laura Storrs, Assistant City Manager)

This item is to discuss and consider the proposed tax rate for maintenance

and operation and debt service for the proposed 2021/2022 City of Amarillo

fiscal year budget.

The city said public address signup times are available from Sunday 8:00 p.m. to Tuesday 12:45 p.m. and registration is available here or by calling the City Secretary’s office at (806) 378-3014.

The meeting will be at City Hall, 601 South Buchanan Street, Council Chamber on the third floor.

The meeting will be live streamed on MyHighPlains.com.