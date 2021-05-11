AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council held a special meeting at the Civic Center, May 11.

City leaders heard public comment on housing needs and future development starting at 6 p.m.

According to the city, Amarillo has seen an increase of 27.9% in Median Home Prices, and a decrease of 55% in active listings.

The meeting gave community members the opportunity to voice their opinions.

“This is a great opportunity for citizens to come face to face with the entire council ask a question give their opinion and for us to have a dialog about it,” said Amarillo City Mayor Ginger Nelson.