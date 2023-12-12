AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council chambers were full Tuesday evening, as citizens showed up for public comment, the majority of people were there to address the Amarillo City Council’s potential to consider an ordinance to make Amarillo a sanctuary city for the unborn.

The ordinance was not on Tuesday’s agenda, but it is something the council will start discussing next week.

Lubbock County enacted a similar ordinance, which outlawed abortion, abortion pills, and traveling for the purpose of abortion in the county. According to that ordinance, the policy would be enforced with private laws.

Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley said the city council is working on the role of government and how not to infringe on anyone’s civil rights while still protecting life.

“If there’s some ground there, where we as a municipality have some responsibility and onus that we need to put forward, then you would see us trying to put forward something in the way of a local ordinance that could further protect life,” said Stanley. “If we arrive at the place where you know, what the state’s done has been good and the state’s done the work, then I don’t think you would see us take action.”

Stanley said they will hear from the community at a special session meeting at the Amarillo Civic Center’s hospitality room at 3 p.m. next Tuesday.

“We believe in public comment. We want to hear from all of our citizens,” he continued. “So, discussion only, we will try to get a direction on this guy and see where we’re going. But then there won’t be a vote next Tuesday, either.”

The council heard plenty of public comment on the issue at this Tuesday’s regular session meeting from people on both sides.

Lindsay London, a co-founder of the Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance, said the group formed in July when they first heard about the potential ordinance.

“We feel that the Texas State has already put into place S.B. 8 and the Heartbeat Act, which are some of the most restrictive laws against abortion in our country,” London said. “We find that the ordinance is duplicative and also gross government overreach.”

Christy Mitchell, who says she is anti-abortion, was there to support the ordinance.

“The state has already said, you know, it’s piece in it, and honestly, the city council would be stupid to go against it,” Mitchell said. “Texas has spoke and every city in Texas needs to be on that same side.”

Mayor Stanley said they will likely have city staff working on this measure this month, and if they take any action on the item, it would likely come at one of their two meetings in January.