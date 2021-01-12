Amarillo City Council gives update on the Thompson Park Pool during today’s city council meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council gave an update on the Thompson Park Pool during today’s city council meeting.

The city council said it is on time, under budget, and the pool is starting to take shape.

The city council said the estimated completion date is May 6.

