Amarillo City Council gets update on COVID-19 cases in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton discussed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

Stoughton said hospitalization rates are increasing, with 23 in house patients at BSA and 15 patients at Northwest Texas Hospital.

The positivity rate at the drive-thru testing site also going up.

“In the older age groups, what we’re seeing is clustering in work, family get-together’s, travel, and church attendance,” said Stoughton.

The drive-thru testing site remains operational.

