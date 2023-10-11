AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released details on its agreement approved on Tuesday with the Amarillo Professional Fire Fighters Association, which will establish the Fire Marshal’s Office as a part of the Amarillo Fire Department.

According to the city, the agreement will mark a return of the Fire Marshal’s Office to the Fire Department. In the past, the office has been both a stand-alone department as well as part of the AFD.

“This agreement approved by the city council allows for the Fire Marshal’s Office to again be a division of the Amarillo Fire Department,” said COA Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman. “I would like to thank the APFFA executive board for their collaboration while working on this agreement that benefits both sides. It represents cooperation and cohesion between entities that are committed to public safety and to the welfare of the residents of Amarillo.”

Amarillo officials noted that the agreement specifies the duties of the Fire Marshal’s Office, including:

Fire prevention;

Fire safety education;

Fire code inspection;

Fire investigation; and

Arson investigation.

The agreement will increase AFD personnel by nine positions within the Fire Marshal’s Office, detailed the city, and has provisions to bring over experienced staff from the Fire Marshal’s Office to “provide continuity of service to the public and to help train other personnel with AFD.”

“This agreement provides AFD with additional personnel within the Fire Marshal’s Office to handle these important responsibilities,” said APFFA President Todd Peden. “Ultimately, the goal for everyone involved is to ensure the safety of the public.”

This move also comes after the Amarillo Fire Department added a third chief officer per shift at the beginning of October, another move that department officials said is an effort to increase service to the community and prepare for its future growth.