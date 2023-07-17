AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council is looking for the Amarillo Public Health Department to make a shift when it comes to COVID-19 messaging.

At the June 27 Amarillo City Council meeting, the city council discussed a Texas Department of State Health Services grant. Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley said it’s a $2.4 million grant for the purpose of promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. He said at the time this grant was presented to the previous council and accepted, it was directed in a way where the country was still under the COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization.

“We were still dealing with COVID, we still had some things that we didn’t understand, and all the facts and the data hadn’t been peer-reviewed and come back yet, so I think the need to advertise probably at that time was acknowledged by the previous council. I think the thing you are seeing right now is this new council is saying ‘Hey is this the best usage of our money or could we be promoting more health and wellness and not just promoting a singular vaccine,” said Stanley.

That grant expires on June 30, 2024.

Director of the Amarillo Public Health Department Casie Stoughton said this project is funded by the CARES Act and comes with five very specific objectives.

“So the stated scope of work for objective four is that the recipient will fund and hire a dedicated health communicator to support and implement jurisdiction for specific vaccine communication, education, and outreach,” said Stoughton.

Stanley asked at the June 27 meeting, if there were some options where the city could be compliant with the grant, but also include options other than getting the COVID vaccine.

He tells MyHighPlains.com he’s interested in a way to publicly promote overall health and wellness with this COVID grant, instead of only focusing on getting the COVID vaccine.

“I think what you are hearing from myself and potentially from the rest of council is your COVID plus is really saying, ok, we have a couple of other ways to stay healthy. A vaccine comes from the outside into the body to try to prevent. Other forms of health and wellness come from the inside out, and making sure you have the raw materials you have in your body to have a healthy immune system, so this goes to like vitamin D deficiencies, so if we have a higher vitamin D level then we are able to fight off respiratory illness, you know sugar intake. If I’m consuming a ton of sugar, then it makes it harder for my red and white blood cells to do their job in keeping me healthy. Sedentary lifestyle, these are all things that are very important to your public health department in promoting overall health and wellness, not just promoting one potential way to keep you healthy, we want to how many ways can we keep you healthy,” said Stanley.

Stoughton said that when they go or hold events out in the community they offer a wide array of services.

“When we have events, we don’t take COVID [vaccine] only, we certainly want to take our full menu of vaccines, because it’s our job and our desire and our goal to make sure our community has access to all the protection they can,” said Stoughton.

She added they also provide informed consent packets with every service they provide the community.

“We do informed consent for every clinic service that we provide…We provide an informed consent packet that is provided to us by the state health department and the FDA and that is the appropriate informed consent packet,” said Stoughton.

Stoughton said the health department’s plan is to shift to post-pandemic messaging and would include recovery and community resilience.

“We have big goals for the next year. So our four overarching goals that we would love to meet in the next year are to talk about health literacy and that includes healthy lifestyles, healthy eating, and exercise, as we talk about the other tenets of the grant, we can also weave in some of those other topics, so the grant does give us some latitude to do that. Talk about healthy behaviors, because that sets us up for success in the future. We are going to talk about and achieve data distribution. Our reputation awareness is really important and then communications sustainability. So our goal is to create a sustainability plan that includes a repository for materials and tools that we developed during this grant period so that we’re in a better place for next time,” said Stoughton.

Amarillo Councilmember Place 3 Tom Scherlen, requested Stoughton and the Public Health Department put together a plan on how the money would be spent and the message that will be brought to the public. He wants the city council to look at it in advance to see if they agree with the messaging.

Stanley said the council is looking for in the plan that the Public Health Department will present to them how within the guidelines of the grant how many other ways they can utilize that money to promote overall health and wellness.

“So, that means we got a question. What have we been doing? Is it working? What do we need to do and how can we do it better?… If we said this is one vaccine that is the right answer for everyone, I don’t think that’s the right answer, meaning that everyone is unique. We all have relationships with our own healthcare providers and our own doctors. We all have different methods in which we feel and we relate healthily, and so what we are looking for in that leadership role is how are we promoting to our community how to stay healthy after COVID,” said Stanley.

He added he expects to have that plan soon.

“I expect that in the next two to four weeks and I think we will have a modified advertising program with our local advertising agency that can do actually what I think you see this council is envisioning,” said Stanley.

Stanley said he would love to see local experts engaged in the conversation, alongside the Public Health Department so they can bring all options to the table and promote what’s good for the community.

We reached out to the Amarillo Public Health Department for comment and were told they are not available for this interview request.