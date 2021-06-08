Amarillo City Council discusses how to move forward with Amarillo Civic Center and City Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, city leaders talked about how to move forward with city hall and the next steps for the Amarillo Civic Center.

Last month, it was discussed that renovating the existing Amarillo City Hall would cost about $28.5 million.

Renovating Amarillo Hardware and the process of moving over there would cost about $31 million, and lastly, the cost of not doing either renovation is estimated to be $ 5.5 million for the next two years to keep city hall running.

It was announced Tuesday the city passed a notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation. The intent passed in a four to one vote, with Councilmember Cole Stanley opposing.

The certificate could not exceed $35 million and notice will be sent out to the public before August 10th when the city will consider the ordinance.

Councilmember Stanley said he would like to explore other options, such as other buildings the city owns before either renovating the current city hall or Amarillo Hardware.

“I would be looking at if we own any other property that can be rehabbed or functional for a lesser amount of money,” said Councilmember Stanley.

That certificate of notice has to be approved by the Texas Attorney General before the Amarillo City Council can move forward.

Also at that Amarillo City Council meeting, the council also received an update on the Amarillo Civic Center and recommended the next steps.

The city council heard from Garfield Public Private about the pre-development phase, if they were to move forward, and potential revenue sources to help fund this development phase for a possible new civic center, such as HOT tax.

“But the increased revenue that we anticipate both from volume and rate of our strong first quarter of 2021 in our hotels is something that we are excited about and could potentially land in the next budget cycle to fund this out of hotel occupancy tax,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

The estimated cost of that pre-development phase would be $500,000.