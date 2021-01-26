Amarillo City Council discusses current response to COVID-19

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong positivity rate. This story has been updated to show the correct positivity rate.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s City of Amarillo City Council Meeting, leaders discussed their current response to COVID-19.

According to Public Health Director Casie Stoughton, the seven-day rolling positivity average for Potter and Randall counties is down to 8%.

She also said the five day new cases average for the area is 132 new cases per day.

“I think its a testament to just wearing our masks, social distancing, hand-washing, all of the things we are doing to combat this virus,” said Stoughton.

The Amarillo metro area still leads the country in vaccination rates on covidactnow.org at 11.2%.