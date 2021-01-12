Amarillo City Council considers designating Northeast 24th and Lakeside as location of possible tax abatement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city council meeting, the Amarillo City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to consider designating the area of Northwest 24th and Lakeside as location of possible tax abatement.

The second reading will be held at the next city council meeting, and Potter County will also have to vote to approve this.

Today’s reading passed four to zero with Elain Hays abstaining from voting because of a possible project attached to the land.

This is the area that the AEDC said Amazon was possibly looking at for a distribution center, however nobody during today’s meeting would say what the abatement was for.