AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has come to an agreement with Crossroads Housing Development Corporation for The Commons at St. Anthony’s project. This agreement is for the construction of an affordable 124-unit senior independent living apartment building to be located on the east end of the existing St. Anthony’s Hospital at Amarillo Boulevard and Polk Street.

The Commons was originally projected to close and start construction in the summer of 2021, but the project experienced significant construction cost overruns due to supply chain disruption, material delays, and labor shortages as seen throughout the U.S.

Crossroads Housing Development Corporation closed on purchasing the property from the North Heights Advisory Association in December 2021.

The developer has requested assistance from the City of Amarillo and Potter County to help this project be able to proceed. Funding sources include property tax rebates, building permit fee waivers, as well as revenue assistance.

The Amarillo City Council and Potter County both approved property tax rebates and guaranteed funds in February.

The City of Amarillo will waive the building permit fees for the project and will provide $1,050,000 and Potter County will provide $500,000 for the project.

“I just know the funds are greatly needed for that project and I’m looking forward to when we can really get that off the ground and running,” said Amarillo City Council Place 2 Freda Powell.

The City of Amarillo said the construction of The Commons at St. Anthony’s project will exceed $30 million.

The City of Amarillo added this project is a historic adaptive reuse that will convert the former St. Anthony’s hospital, built in the early 1900s, into an affordable 124-unit senior living apartment building.