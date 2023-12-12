AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council approved renovations to the Amarillo Police Department building during Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.

Council members approved with a 5-0 vote the purchase of refrigerators, drying cabinets, and freezers for the police department. The cost is about $50,000.

The council also approved the remodeling of the police department building in an effort to increase employee safety and site functionality.

The contract will be awarded to Panhandle Steel Buildings for about $248,000.