AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation are coming together to build a new job training facility.

The Amarillo City Council approved a plan to renovate Amarillo College’s existing facility at 11th and Polk for the creation of the Innovation Outpost.

“It’s going to train our existing workforce and upskill them, but also our new workforce. The kids that are coming out of high school that will come and get training there where they can go right into work for our primary employers.” said Kevin Carter, President, and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

According to the agreement, the AEDC will provide $3 million over five annual payments to help fund the facility.