AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved an award to replace a playground within John Stiff Memorial Park.
According to the agenda transmittal memo, which accompanied Tuesday’s agenda, the city of Amarillo awarded $144,889.85 to Child’s Play, Inc. for the replacement of playground equipment at John Stiff Memorial Park.
Officials said that the project consists of “a turn-key replacement” of the equipment within a portion of the park. The quote for the installation includes:
- Deconstruction, removal and proper disposal of the existing playground equipment;
- Installation of playground equipment;
- ADA inspections/reviews;
- CPSI inspection;
- All associated design works;
- Insurance;
- Bonds;
- Any miscellaneous site work required to complete installation.
