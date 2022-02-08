AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council unanimously voted to approve an economic development agreement with the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

According to documents from the city of Amarillo, this chapter 380 economic development program agreement with the chain will establish the construction of a 53,000 square foot travel center at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd on around 20 acres. This $30 million project is expected to employ around 150 full-time employees.

According to documents, the benefits of the project, per the city of Amarillo, include the following:

New sales tax collections for the city at 50% of the city’s 1.5% for 20 years, then full collection after end of term;

$275,000 donation to benefit community-oriented projects, civic events or other benevolent purposes within the city as determined by City Council;

Including the word ‘Amarillo’ on the primary freestanding sign;

Maintaining an annual membership with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce;

18 square feet of community information kiosk space within the travel center;

Make an effort to hire local contractors and suppliers to construct the project;

New ad valorem taxes from a $30MM+ investment, with no abatement or rebate being requested.

The document states that the funding would be provided through rebates of sales taxes paid by Buc-ee’s, which could be around $4.5 million over the 20-year term, based on annual sales projections.

