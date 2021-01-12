Amarillo City Council approves action plan with low income rental assistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Today, Amarillo City Council approved the 2020/21 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Partnership Annual Action Plan, which includes $546,867 for Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) for low income tenants.

City officials said the overall action plan approved is $1,695,314 for various programs, including partnerships for new construction and affordable housing. The action plan, formulated by the City of Amarillo Community Development Advisory Committee and public hearings, will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Additional information will be available pending HUD consideration.

“The City of Amarillo has decided to focus on TBRA so that we can assist as many Amarillo citizens as possible who may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said COA Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger. “The city has prioritized the most vulnerable citizens to receive this assistance.”

According to city officials, to date, the city has expended $381,558.53 to low income households needing help to pay rent, utility costs, security deposits and utility deposits.

City officials said the city’s TBRA Program provides assistance to the following at-risk populations as a short term housing solution: The elderly (62 and older); families with children; the disabled and those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Income eligibility requirements include households with a gross annual household income of 60 percent or less of the median income for their area, as determined by HUD. No assisted household may have an income that exceeds 80 percent of area median income. The COA Community Development Housing Navigator will assist citizens in determining eligibility.