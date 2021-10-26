Amarillo City Council approves $27 million contract to replace all city water meters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced the approval of a $27 million contract to replace all city water meters with an Advanced Metering Infrastructure system (AMI).

The city said the Amarillo City Council approved this contract, with the help of a zero-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board, with Thirkettle Corporation Dba Utiliuse to replace all city water meters (more than 70,000) with an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system. The City of Amarillo water system will be using smart meters – a digital city platform for utility billing.

“This represents a significant technological advancement in how Amarillo residents can pay, track and monitor their water use,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “This new system completely modernizes the city water system. Residents are going to enjoy the accuracy and convenience – along with the many advantages – of this new digital city platform.”

According to the city, the AMI system is completely online and eliminates the need for manual readings of traditional water meters eliminating estimates for water bills, and ensuring accurate billing.

The system will allow residents to monitor their daily water usage online and creates a timelier emergency response for possible water line problems and help conserve the city water supply.