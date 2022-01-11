Amarillo City Council approves $10.8 million project to improve Martin Road Lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo City Council members approved a $10.8 million project during today’s city council meeting with a 4-0 vote.

Officials said the money will go towards reducing flood plains in the area and removing 143 structures from the flood plain.

Officials also said they are looking to add a new fishing pond, walking trails, and crosswalks.

“We had extensive public engagement throughout this process and one of the things we consistently heard from the public was access to the water, they wanted the ability, water in West Texas is special, and access to that water and any kind of those water features is something special to have,” said Kyle Schniederjan, Director of CP&D Engineering.