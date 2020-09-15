Amarillo City Council approve property tax increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tuesday at the Amarillo City Council meeting, the city discussed the budget for the city.

According to city officials, the budget will allow the city to continue providing effective public services, programs, and assistance to residents in the upcoming year.

The second reading for the city budget passed five-zero.

City leaders also discussed increasing the city’s property tax rate. The tax rate will be raised 4.23% or less than a penny.

That would amount to an increase of about $8.31 for a $100 thousand home.

“It’s important to explain it to citizens because it’s their money. The citizens pay the taxes and I think they absolutely deserve to know how it’s being spent and why those choices were made,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson.

That motion also passed five-zero.

