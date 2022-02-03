AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials, the City of Amarillo will be closed on Feb. 3 due to inclement weather. Further, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced offices in certain impacted counties would have delayed openings.

According to DPS, offices in the following counties will open Thursday at 10 a.m.:

Armstrong

Briscoe

Carson

Castro

Childress

Collingsworth

Dallam

Deaf Smith

Donley

Gray

Hall

Hansford

Hartley

Hemphill

Hutchinson

Lipscomb

Moore

Ochiltree

Oldham

Parmer

Potter

Randall

Roberts

Sherman

Swisher

Wheeler

“If you do not need to be out on the roads, stay home,” said DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley, “If you do need to get out, give yourself plenty of time to get to where you are going, and keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you so you will have time to react. Slow down prior to reaching stop intersections to avoid sliding into the intersection and slow down prior to making turns. Please be patient and drive safely!”

For the latest updates on weather, delays, and closures, visit MyHighPlains.com.