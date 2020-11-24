Two injured in Amarillo city bus crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two drivers are reported as injured after an Amarillo city bus crashed into a building on Amarillo Blvd. and Grant St. today.
An SUV was driving north on Grant and failed to follow a stop sign, crashing into a city bus.
The driver of the SUV is reported to have life-threatening injuries, while the bus driver is injured but not said to be in critical condition.
The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation.
Emergency vehicles are still on-site, the road is currently closed due to the crash.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
