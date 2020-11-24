Two injured in Amarillo city bus crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two drivers are reported as injured after an Amarillo city bus crashed into a building on Amarillo Blvd. and Grant St. today.

An SUV was driving north on Grant and failed to follow a stop sign, crashing into a city bus.

The driver of the SUV is reported to have life-threatening injuries, while the bus driver is injured but not said to be in critical condition.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation.

via KAMR/KCIT

Emergency vehicles are still on-site, the road is currently closed due to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.