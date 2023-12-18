AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo on Monday said that the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is preparing for an increase in holiday travel around Christmas, and advised that travelers take care and plan ahead to ensure safe and smooth travel during the season.

“The airport is preparing for approximately 8,900 passengers in the lead-up to Christmas Day, an increase from the 7,700 travelers during the same period last year,” said City of Amarillo Director of Aviation Michael Conner. “We aim to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience for all passengers with holiday travel tips and suggestions.”

City officials advised travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight to accommodate the expected rush. Early travel, said officials, allows for ample time for check-in procedures, security screenings and unexpected delays.

Further, airport officials encouraged travelers, especially local residents, to consider alternative transportation options to parking at the airport, including arranging airport drop-offs with family or friends or utilizing rideshare services like Uber, Lyft, or taxis. If parking areas at the airport reach capacity, airport staff are planned to direct travelers to additional parking.

Passengers were also encouraged by officials to check their flight statuses regularly using airline apps or websites to keep informed about their flights, to avoid travel disruptions caused by any last-minute changes.

“RHAIA is committed to providing a seamless travel experience during the busy holiday season,” said officials, “By planning ahead and following these recommendations, passengers can look forward to an enjoyable and hassle-free start to holiday celebrations.”

More information and updates from RHAIA can be found on its website, and further information about parking and transportation can be found here.