UPDATE (9:36 p.m.)

The Amarillo Police Department reports that the two women who were inside the home are now being held hostage.

Police said the two women have not been harmed and negotiators are talking to the women and the suspect.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that its Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is currently responding to what it said is a barricaded subject in north Amarillo.

APD said CIRT is responding to a barricaded subject in a home in the 1900 block of North Adams St.

According to Amarillo Police, officers tried to stop an alleged stolen car when someone from the vehicle ran into a home in the 1900 block of North Adams. Police said they believe the person is armed.

APD said there are two women inside and negotiators are currently talking with them.

This is a developing situation, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.