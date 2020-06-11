Amarillo churches are taking steps to reopen while others hold off

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Amarillo gradually continues to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, some churches have also started opening their doors to welcome back congregations.

Hillside Christian Church welcomed back its congregation around the surrounding Amarillo area, and as of this Sunday, they’ll be hosting services once again at their Amarillo and Canyon locations with a goal in mind.

“We want them to feel at home,” Hillside Christian Church Pastor Sean Vokes said. “We don’t want this to feel like our emphasis is on the coronavirus. Our emphasis is on Christ and his scriptures.”

Pastor Sean Vokes says their facilities can’t wait to open up Sunday, but at the same time, they’ll be taking all the proper steps to ensure safety among the members.

“They’ll be an opportunity for you to sit with your families,” Vokes said. “We’ll have every other row available for you to worship. We’ll allow for distancing, we ask three seats in between. Of course, if you like to wear a mask, masks are preferred but not required.”

Why Hillside Christian Church is getting set to allow its members back, Redeemer Christian Church has a tentative plan for opening doors but now isn’t exactly their time to do that just yet.

Lead Pastor David Ritchie says that their facility is a tight one, and it’s hard for social distancing. With a large children population in the church, Ritchie and the staff are going through all the safety measures so when they do return, it will be worth it.”

“We were able to reach out to several of our medical professionals that are in the church family. We sought their insight into gaining criteria and data. Even when we come back to modified gatherings here, they’ll still be a significant amount of modifications and protocols in place.”

Ritchie adds the church has seen success online, but he can’t thank the congregation enough for their patients.

“There’s not a game plan for a pandemic,” Ritchie says. “But the congregation has been great. The church has been really resilient during this time, and we’ve had some unique opportunities because of these online venues.”

To follow the guidelines to attend Hillside Christian Church, and when to see when services are held, go to hillsideonline.com.

To follow when Redeemer Christian Church plans to tentatively reopen, and when its services are held online or in-person go to, redeemerchristianchurch.com.