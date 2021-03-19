Amarillo church provides ‘quiet place’ with complimentary snacks for local law enforcement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local church is giving back to local law enforcement in a very unique way. Polk Street United Methodist Church hopes its new break room serves as a safe space for the men and women who serve and protect.

Associate Pastor, Kevin Deckard, said it started out as a small gesture to our local law enforcement.

“We began by taking snacks over to Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sherriff’s Office and Randall County Sheriff’s Office,” Deckard explained.

Deckard said after a year in quarantine and a really good book, he was inspired to do something greater.

“I was reading the book called the post quarantine church and from that it gave ideas on how we could better use our church facilities and so that’s when the idea came to open a break room from law enforcement,” Deckard added.

The break room located inside the church, comes fully stocked with complimentary items.

“Bottled water, coffee creamer, and snacks, baked goods, donuts… I also put this list over here and it’s for snack requests,” Deckard said.

Deckard hopes this space will also serve as a refuge from some of the harsh realities our local law enforcement may face.

“I went on a ride along one time with an officer and I was amazed at what they face,” Deckard said.

“My heart really went out to the men and women who serve us in this way. If you want to get away and not really be all in the public eye and want a quiet place to hang out and have a few snacks we want you to come here,” Deckard said.

The break room opened two weeks ago. It is currently available to law enforcement from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but Deckard said he is working on securing the area so officers who work overnight can also utilize the space.