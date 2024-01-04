AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pray Amarillo, a local church, has found a way to help low-income households by warming their homes to help lower their electricity with the help of Xcel Energy’s energy efficiency programs.

According to officials from Xcel Energy, Errol Hainer, elder and lead pastor at Pray Amarillo, got involved in helping low-income residents as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and later started a home weatherization ministry when he was on staff at another church. Hainer restarted this program after becoming the lead pastor at Pray Amarillo in 2018 and is now a subcontractor for Frontier Energry, the coordinator of Xcel’s Energy’s low-income energy efficiency program.

“There are people connected to this and people matter. I’m not here trying to gain more people for my church, I’m here trying to help people because this is where it counts,” Hainer said.

According to the Department of Energy, weatherization or making homes energy efficient helps save money by saving energy but can also improve the comfort of homes by adding insulation and air sealing. Providing the proper ventilation, insulation and air sealing to homes can create proper air and heat flow.

Officials from Xcel Energy noted that in the past five years, Hainer and his team have completed more than 100 weatherization projects within a 100-mile radius of Amarillo. The costs of these improvements are covered by Frontier Energy through Xcel’s energy efficiency funds that are available each year, according to officials from Xcel Energy.

Officials also noted that the bulk of Pray Amarillo’s work has been installing insulation, sealing ductwork, installing weather stripping, and repairing door locks to stop the warm or cool air generated by the HVAC system from escaping to the outside.

“In the winter, heat rises and escapes through the ceiling,” Hainer said. “Everyone wants to replace windows and there’s nothing wrong with that, but if a ceiling doesn’t build a barrier between attic space and living space, that heat will be lost.”

Pray Amarillo qualifies the recipients, completes the work and then follows up with the customers to check results, according to officials. Customers who have participated in the program reported decreases in their monthly electricity bills after the improvements, Hainer said.

According to officials, Ashley Simpson, a recent recipient of an energy efficiency upgrade from Canyon, has seen her electric bill drop after Pray Amarillo’s team added insulation and installed solar screens to the windows.

Ashley Simpson, a recent recipient of an energy efficiency upgrade, with her family.

“Before the new insulation was blown in, the AC in the house would run constantly,” Simpson said. “After the new insulation was blown in my AC actually shut off like it was supposed to because it was finally noticing that the house was not fluctuating in temperature like it had always done.”

The work on Simpson’s home brought her highest bills down from nearly $300 to around $100 a month, according to officials from Xcel Energy. Xcel Energy’s low-income efficiency program targets households with income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, officials noted.

Officials also noted that while Pray Amarillo works mostly in the Panhandle region, other groups continue to work in the South Plains region to help communities that are served by Xcel Energy.

All Xcel Energy customers, regardless of income, can access energy efficiency programs and services provided by approved energy efficiency contractors in the area, according to officials. However, more information about the low-income program can be provided by contacting Eric Rinehart, senior program coordinator at Frontier Energy, at 806-680-4060 or visiting the Pray Amarillo website.