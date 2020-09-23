Amarillo Children’s Home says it had to limit number of volunteers due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Children’s Home said it has had to reduce their number of volunteers due to COVID-19.

The ACH is a place for kids who are in state custody, and these homes often give them a second chance at life.

The pandemic caused many places to change how they operate, ACH included.

Their protocol so far includes keeping a mask on, asking people to social distance, and even having to turn away those wanting to volunteer.

They are doing all this to ensure they are doing their best to keep everyone safe.

“If there are people who are wanting opportunities in the next two to three months then depending on what the environments going to be with COVID, but we are looking to make some plans,” Belinda Palacios, said.

Those plans also include trying to find ways to still host fundraisers especially without their normal number of volunteers.

Right now, ACH said they know many want to help out especially at events but right now the biggest help they can give is children’s clothing and shoes.

According to Palacios, they hope to hold events in the near future and ask that many who want to lend their time leave their information with the Children’s Home, so they can contact them.

