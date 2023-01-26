AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Xcel Energy presented an $11,000 check to the Amarillo Children’s Home on Jan. 21.

The “Xcel Linemen’s Rodeo” cookout challenge raised more than $6,000 and Xcel added another $5,000 to the donation. Belinda Crelia-Palacios, Amarillo Children’s Home executive director, said donations help them to take care of the children 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

“So, you know food, clothing, transpiration costs, all the extracurricular costs we want the kids to do. We want our kids to be able to do, to look and to feel just like another kid, that goes to school in Amarillo,” Crelia-Palacios said. “So, a lot of that takes a lot of money and so with that this money will be, is a blessing and go towards really raising those kids with the best quality and the best care that they can have.”

Crelia-Palacios added that Xcel is a longtime partner. One way they helped the center in the past was to decorate the homes for Christmas. She said they aim to create a normal atmosphere for the kids, and receiving these donations allows the center to accomplish that goal.

“One of the things is, the plans to do is to make sure that these kids have the right kind of things that they need to grow and prosper in the world we live. But the other thing is during the summer, we have tons and tons of activities,” Crelia- Palacios added. “So some of it may go towards some summer activities, they go to camp.”

Wes Reeves, Xcel Energy spokesman, said the Amarillo Children’s Home does a lot in the community to make sure the children they care for are able to live their lives and not feel different.

“Xcel Energy is very interested in making sure no one is left behind. Our cooperate giving and United Way giving is channeling that direction to make sure everyone has opportunities, and I think the children’s home is doing a great job with that,” Reeves added.

Reeves mentioned that the Xcel Linemen Rodeo is a great way for the community to come together and recognize a charity in the area.

In addition, Amarillo Children’s Home will be having its annual “Roots and Wings” fundraiser at the end of February.