AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Children’s Home announced that John Forbis, previously an administrator for Canyon ISD and an official with the BSA Health System, will join the organization as executive director.

“As the organization moves into a season of celebrating its centennial year,” said the announcement from the organization, “it is with joyful anticipation Mr. Forbis will lead the mission of ACH with excellence, to best serve foster children entrusted to our care and expand services for vulnerable children in our community.”

As noted by ACH, Forbis has spent more than 20 years working as an educator, school administrator, and ministry volunteer. After teaching in Lewisville and serving as a school principal in Bryan, Forbis served Canyon ISD in the Amarillo area and also recently the BSA Health System.

“I am honored to be the newest Executive Director for Amarillo Children’s Home,” said Forbis, “I am amazed at how God has given us this opportunity to so closely align what I am passionate about professionally with our family’s calling in ministry. We look forward to experiencing all He has in store.”

ACH noted that the majority of its support is from the community. The organization invited new and existing community members to connect with and welcome Forbis in his new position.

“Together, we are greater than any challenge a foster child will face.” said the organization.

Further information on ACH can be found on its official website.